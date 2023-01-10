Larry John Pitcher

September 13, 1946 — January 7, 2023
Overland Park
Larry’s obituary will be posted soon. His service times are listed below.
Visitation
Friday, January 13, 2023
12:00 – 2:00pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
Memorial Service
Friday, January 13, 2023
2:00 – 3:00pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
