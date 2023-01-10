Larry John Pitcher

Larry’s obituary will be posted soon. His service times are listed below.

Visitation

Friday, January 13, 2023

12:00 – 2:00pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Memorial Service

Friday, January 13, 2023

2:00 – 3:00pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210