Keith Carter Sevedge

January 23, 1959 – January 7, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – Keith Carter Sevedge, 63, died on January 7, 2023 in Merriam, Kansas.
Keith was born on January 23, 1959, the first-born child of Roger William Sevedge and Kathleen (Carter) Sevedge in Kansas City, Kansas. His sister Amy joined the fold shortly thereafter, and a wonderful childhood full of love and laughter ensued which featured prominently in the stories he delighted in relaying for the rest of his life.