Survivors group presses Kansas for names of priests accused of sexual abuse

A national survivors' group wants Kansas to identify 188 Catholic clergy suspected of sexual abuse.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests also wants Kansas to change its laws on old cases so that more abusers could potentially face justice. Photo credit Scott Canon/Kansas News Service.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen 

Janet Patterson remembers attending a Catholic Mass at her parish near Wichita and hearing the congregation’s newly assigned priest lecture the parishioners.