JoCo Notes: Lenexa’s ‘Restaurant Row’ takes shape

The first phase of Lenexa’s “Restaurant Row” is moving forward.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission by consent approved the final plan for two restaurant buildings on the corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard.

These are the first of five separate buildings planned for the triangular tract of land at the entrance to Lenexa City Center.

Developer Klover Architects says tenants for the four restaurant spaces are being signed, though none have been publicly announced yet.

The final plans for these first two buildings will now go before the Lenexa City Council for final approval next month.

Prairie Village Diversity Committee, 4 p.m. [View agenda]

Leawood Planning Commission, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Prairie Village Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Overland Park-based Molecular Lab Partner s, which specializes in making PCR tests for physicians offices, reported its sales in 2022 increased 47%. [Kansas City Business Journal]

s, which specializes in making PCR tests for physicians offices, reported its sales in 2022 increased 47%. [Kansas City Business Journal] Richard Simkins , the former CFO of Overland Park-based Genesys Industrial Corporation, will serve time in federal prison for embezzling more than $3 million from his one-time employer. [Fox 4]

, the former CFO of Overland Park-based Genesys Industrial Corporation, will serve time in federal prison for embezzling more than $3 million from his one-time employer. [Fox 4] Overland Park’s Best Regards Bakery encouraged football fans to get their NFL playoff cookie orders in early because price increases have forced cutbacks in how many Chiefs-themed cookies they will make this year. [KSHB]

The next two weeks in the Kansas City area, typically the coldest of the year, look to be warmer than average.

Climatologically, the coldest period for KC is Jan 10th-26th with a average high of 38 and low of 19. If it is ok, we have decided not to do that this year and go with above normal temps through this period. Does that work for everyone??#KCAboveTheNorm#ExtendedJanuaryThaw pic.twitter.com/nl1fPFUye4 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 8, 2023

Road work on Mission Road in Prairie Village is moving north.

The lane closures on Mission Road are moving north starting tomorrow (1/10). The new closure will be from 83rd Street to 84th Terrace. Learn more at: https://t.co/l41HkuHxmw pic.twitter.com/EiACP5x5oe — Prairie Village (@PrairieVillage) January 9, 2023

If you want to get outside during this unseasonably warm week, take a gander at this:

Cedar Niles Park and trail offer paved and dirt track hiking and biking in Johnson County. One of the county's newer parks, trails explore hilly terrain including cedar forest groves and prairie. It's an unexpected delight. Learn more at Kansas City Hiker: https://t.co/zX7Jo9dJ9T pic.twitter.com/0m6u1revHt — Kansas City Hiker (@HikerKC) January 9, 2023

Speaking of getting outside, this little one got some fresh air on a walk in northeast Johnson County Monday. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

