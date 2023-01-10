James E. Finan

James Edward Finan, 85, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 7321 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. The rosary will be led by Jim’s sister’s in law Betty and Charlottle. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Ann’s. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Prince of Peace Mausoleum 8300 Quivira Road. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Marian Garden at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Jim’s name.

Jim was born in Frankfort, KS on October 27, 1937 to Meryl (Pat) and Alice Finan.

He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1955 and the same year he hired on as an engine dispatcher for the Union Pacific Railroad.

In 1959 he met Marilyn Bremenkamp at Marymount College in Salina, KS on a “blind date” . They were married the very next year on August 6, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Colby, KS. They lived in Salina for the next 9 years, making many friends there.

In 1969, the railroad transferred Jim to Kansas City and they settled there for the next 20 years.

In December 1971, Jim and Marilyn welcomed a son into the world, “Michael James” and they lived in Prairie Village, KS

Jim was promoted to a management role at Union Pacific in 1985. In 1989 he was transferred again, this time to Omaha, NE. Jim enjoyed working for the railroad and would continue in his management role until his retirement at age 57.

In 1997, Jim and Marilyn moved back to the Kansas City area where they settled in Overland Park, KS to be close to son Mike, his wife Nichole, and their growing family.

After retirement, Jim and Marilyn would travel several times over the next many years to visit family in Texas and the Midwest. Jim loved home improvement projects on their home and would oversee many projects in his retirement years.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his 3 grandchildren and attended as many extra-curricular activities of theirs as possible. Known as “Papa” by his grandchildren, he enjoyed their company and would often babysit when he was needed.

Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marliyn K. Finan, son Mike and his wife Nichole, three grandchildren, Levi, Michael, and Lily Finan, sisters Joyce Finan of Mission, KS, Janet Kelly of North Kansas City, MO, Julie Fette of Liberty, MO, and many extended close family and friends.