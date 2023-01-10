  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

James E. Finan

Oct. 27, 1937 – Jan. 5, 2023

James Edward Finan, 85, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 7321 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. The rosary will be led by Jim’s sister’s in law Betty and Charlottle. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Ann’s. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Prince of Peace Mausoleum 8300 Quivira Road. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Marian Garden at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Jim’s name.