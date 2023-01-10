Jack was born on November 1, 1922 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Kansas City, MO to Fred & Zillah Irish. He attended Overland Park Grade School as well as Shawnee Mission Rural & Rosedale High Schools graduating in 1940.

Jack Vincent Irish of Leawood, Kansas passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 after a short illness with pneumonia.

In 1943 he joined the Army Air Corps and served until 1946.

From there he attended college at Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State) where he met his future wife, Mary Ramey.

Jack graduated from SMS in 1949 with a degree in history. On November 26,1949 he married Mary. They were married 63 years until her death in 2012.

In 1953 their daughter Pam was born.

He worked for Gustin-Bacon/CertainTeed for 39 years, retiring in 1988. He was transferred in 1971 to Philadelphia where he and Mary lived for 19 years, but Jack loved Kansas City and in 1990 they moved back to Leawood.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother Fredrick, sister Betty and wife Mary. He is survived by his brother Don and daughter Pam.

Jack biggest love outside his family and friends was golf. He was able to play up until he was 93. He was a very strong and positive man and lived 100 years healthy and happy.

There will be a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Tee Greater Kansas City, 9401 Nall Ave, Suite 102, Prairie Village, Kansas 6+6207 or firstteekc.org/donate