Jack Vincent Irish

Jack Vincent Irish of Leawood, Kansas passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 after a short illness with pneumonia.

Jack was born on November 1, 1922 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Kansas City, MO to Fred & Zillah Irish. He attended Overland Park Grade School as well as Shawnee Mission Rural & Rosedale High Schools graduating in 1940.