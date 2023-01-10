Homebody by Fountain Mortgage: Weekly musings on the nuances of home, family, and better living

  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Psychology hacks for making your New Years resolutions stick

Let’s have a moment for honesty between just the two of us, okay? Nobody else is here, so don’t worry- it’ll be our little secret. Ready? Raise your hand if you’ve fallen off of your New Year’s resolution already.

If that describes you, no big deal. After all, there’s still all kinds of time to recommit yourself to your goal; the year is young. But why is it that we fall off our resolutions so quickly after making them? Why is it that we lose steam and decommit so often after the holidays?