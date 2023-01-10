Donna L. Clark

Our dear mother Donna Cark sadly passed away on January 8, 2023 at the age of 84.

Donna will be missed and remembered by the countless jokes and pranks she played on people.

She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Louise Sims and siblings; Ruby Stauffer, Mary Lagud, Donald Sims, Ted Jack Sims and Jim R. Sims and is survived by her children; Connie Spies and Jim Clark her grandchildren Kristin Paxton and her husband Joe Paxton, Shawn Cark and Steven Spies and wife Christina Spies and two great grandchildren Jessica Lynne Spies and Braeden Zachary Spies. Services will held at a later date.