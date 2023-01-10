Bryan Erland Engelman

July 19, 1970 — January 8, 2023
Overland Park
Bryan’s obituary and photo will be posted soon. His service times are listed below.
Visitation
Monday, January 16, 2023
9:00 – 11:00am (Central time)
City Center Church
17500 W 87th St, Lenexa, KS 66219
Funeral Service
Monday, January 16, 2023
11:00am – 12:00pm (Central time)
City Center Church
17500 W 87th St, Lenexa, KS 66219
