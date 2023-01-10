Bryan Erland Engelman

Bryan’s obituary and photo will be posted soon. His service times are listed below.

Visitation

Monday, January 16, 2023

9:00 – 11:00am (Central time)

City Center Church

17500 W 87th St, Lenexa, KS 66219

Funeral Service

Monday, January 16, 2023

11:00am – 12:00pm (Central time)

City Center Church

17500 W 87th St, Lenexa, KS 66219