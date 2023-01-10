2023 is your year for an organized home. Organizing-Etc. will help.

Professional organizing is a service that is available to people who find themselves facing a roadblock to the organized spaces we want to call our own. Here are some questions to ask if you are considering calling in the pros:

Did you know that January is National Get Organized Month? It makes sense, as we begin to make those New Year’s resolutions. We all want it – an organized home that functions for our family but is beautiful and stylish as well. Often, we know how to get organized but lack the time or energy – we just don’t know where to start!

– Have the piles of paper, purchases, or donations sat in the same place for more than a month?

– Have you acquired things from loved ones, and you don’t know how to sift through it all?

– Has there been a life event that keeps you from having the focus for your project?

– Does your life’s schedule leave little time to devote to organizing?

– Have you tried to organize your things but can’t figure out how to maximize the space?

Running a household takes a village which is why we hire companies to mow our lawns or paint our walls. Professional organizing is a growing industry that provides a service that helps us manage our “things”. At Organizing-Etc. we have helped hundreds of Kansas City families get that reset, refresh, and organization maintenance that can bring a calm you may not know is possible. Every client and situation are different. Whether you have experienced a trauma, a move, or life has just gotten too busy, our team has the experience and expertise to make your home an organized home.

What can you expect from our team? Our experienced professionals will help you make sense of the clutter, helping you with the editing and donation process. We apply our knowledge of current organizing products to contain, label and maximize each space. We have an extensive list of other service providers for junk removal, donation pickup and more. Our organizers genuinely love helping families make the most of their spaces so they can get back to what matters most.

Let’s make 2023 a year to get organized. We look forward to it!

Organizing-Etc. is a full-service professional organizing company serving the Greater Kansas City area since 2010. For a full list of our service and to meet our team go to www.organizing-etc.com.

