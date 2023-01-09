  Juliana Garcia  - Unified School District No. 232

Shawnee areas impacted by new USD 232 school board map

USD 232 masks

USD 232 plans to change its board member districts this year due to population shifts. File photo.

Unified School District 232 plans to realign board member districts to account for shifts in student population.

The newly redrawn map will be in place for school board elections this November and primarily impacts patrons in two areas of western Shawnee.

