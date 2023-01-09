The newly redrawn map will be in place for school board elections this November and primarily impacts patrons in two areas of western Shawnee.

Unified School District 232 plans to realign board member districts to account for shifts in student population.

The current board of education approved a resolution to realign board member districts late last year to ensure the number of residents living within each district are as even as possible.

Residents in two Shawnee precincts are being shifted

Shawnee precinct 3-08, just northeast of Johnson Drive and Kansas Highway 7, is being moved into the area currently represented by District 3 board member Stephanie Makalous and District 6 board member Brandi Jonasson.

Shawnee precinct 1-08, which generally sits north of Shawnee Mission Parkway between Monticello Road and railroad tracks east of Woodland Drive, is moving to the area represented by District 2 board member Ashley Spaulding and District 5 board member Calley Malloy.

See this map for more details

2020 Census data prompted the change

Based on Kansas state law, each of the three school board member districts’ population needs to be within 5% of the average of the three districts’ population, according to the USD 232 website

USD 232’s three school board member districts have two representatives each, and there is one at-large position that represents the entire district.

Current districts are out of whack with 5% threshold

Districts 2 and 5 are nearly 8.5% below the average population, or around 11,412 people, according to the website.

Meanwhile, Districts 3 and 6 are 10% above the average, or around 13,734 people.

Districts 1 and 4, which are 1.75% below the average, are the only districts that currently meet the statutory requirement.

All districts will now have about 12,500 residents each

Districts 2 and 5 are estimated to have 12,491 residents, which is .2% above the average.

Districts 3 and 6 are estimated to be at 12,660 people, or 1.55% above the average.

And Districts 1 and 4 remain unchanged at 12,248 people, or 1.75% below the average.

Go deeper: Read the resolution passed by the school board on Nov. 7, changing the school board districts.