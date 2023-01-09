Updates from Johnson County Community College: New year, new career – JCCC’s Career Development Center helps students land dream jobs

Students can access the Career Development Center’s resources as soon as they enroll at JCCC — all they need is their ID number. At the Center, they can discover valuable personal insights through online career assessments, semester-long workshops and meetings with the Center’s staff.

With more than 100 one- and two-year degree and certificate programs at Johnson County Community College, it can be hard for a student to choose exactly which area of study will lead to a satisfying career. That’s why JCCC ensures our students are equipped with the tools they need to make career-minded decisions. Our Career Development Center can provide advice and resources at every step of a student’s educational journey, even after they graduate from JCCC.

The free Choices Workshop guides students through the beginning stages of the career decision-making process.

The Discover Your CliftonStrengths Workshop helps students uncover their top five natural strengths for success in college, career and personal life.

The best part is that the Center’s services aren’t limited to current JCCC students. Past graduates are welcome to connect with the Center as they navigate through the everchanging job market.

“Guiding students, including alumni, is what we’re passionate about! We have a team of professionals eager to meet with each student to provide personalized life, career and job search assistance,” said Cathy Almai-Mahurin, Program Director, Career Development Center.

Connecting students with compatible careers

The Center’s career professionals help students discover potential jobs that are compatible with their values, interests, personality, skills and strengths. For students seeking real-world experience, the Career Development Center offers first-hand learning opportunities, including informational interviews, job shadowing, volunteering, service learning and part-time work.

For students who are preparing to enter the workforce, the Career Center is there for them to update their resumes and cover letters and practice for future interviews. Students can schedule mock interview sessions and access an online system full of training videos to improve interview skills.

Students are encouraged to reach out to the Career Development Center for help finding internships and jobs. Career Information Specialists collaborate with local employers to help them recruit students with skills that meet their hiring needs.

Services extend beyond just JCCC students

According to a recent ManPowerGroup survey, 3 of every 4, or 75%, of companies have reported talent shortages and difficulty hiring in 2022. That’s why JCCC also offers resources for employers in the KC region – and beyond – to discover qualified candidates. JobLinksSM is a free online database available to JCCC students, alumni, community members and employers. There, a jobseeker can view current job openings, and employers can post new jobs. It’s free and simple – just follow these job posting instructions.

Internships are built-in recruitment tools with many benefits to both students and employers. JCCC’s Career Development Center works with companies to develop internship programs that meets their company goals while also providing students with education and real-world experience.

On-campus recruiting is another great way companies can meet the workforce of the future at JCCC. Companies can reserve a recruiting table in the Food Court area of the Commons building, at no charge, up to two times a semester.

Learn more about JCCC’s Career Development Center

Choosing a course of study — and a career — is made easier with the JCCC Career Development Center. Helpful staff members support students as they consider some of life’s most important questions like, who am I? Where am I going? How do I get there? Learn more about their services and ways to connect with a specialist.