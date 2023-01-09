These Shawnee Mission schools to get major upgrades in 2023

In addition, several other projects — including an addition at SM East High School — are already under construction.

The Shawnee Mission School District’s next phase of work from its 2021 bond issue include major renovations at one high school and two middle schools.

The centerpiece of the $264 million bond measure approved by voters in January 2021 has been the rebuilding of five elementary schools, two of which are complete, including John Diemer in Overland Park, which opened last week.

But the measure also includes several other less invasive upgrades districtwide that are underway or are in the planning stages.

SM South: Stage gym into fitness room

Current design plans include improved pool accessibility, restroom renovations and a redesign of the cafeteria entrance and exit, Smith said.

SM South is budgeted for $4.6 million to complete these upgrades, according to the district’s bond 2021 web page.

Construction on this project is expected to begin in June.

Hocker Grove: Outdoor upgrades, covered sidewalks

This would include an addition with a larger full-size classroom, an outdoor learning environment and renovations to the courtyard, SMSD Chief Communications Officer David Smith said.

The school’s $3 million allocation also features reworking the office entry to be more secure, and a separate bus loop in front, he said.

Construction is anticipated to begin in June, as well.

Trailridge: West side addition

Another $3 million project, Trailridge plans to “flip the main entrance 180 degrees from its current orientation,” Smith said.

Then, the plan is to redesign the west parking lot and separate buses from parent drivers with “a new, larger bus loop on the east,” he said.

Construction is anticipated to being in June.

Four other projects underway

Projects that are currently under construction, include:

a $4.6 million addition at Shawnee Mission East that will include a multipurpose learning space and two classrooms,

a $3 million addition and remodel project at Westridge,

a $2 million cafeteria and common space renovation project at Horizons, the district’s alternative high school,

and a $3 million worth of renovations at the Early Childhood Education Center, a two-phase project featuring television installations, new flooring and more.

