  Nikki Lansford  - Restaurants

Beef sandwich restaurant eyes first Overland Park location

Beef-A-Roo, which has been serving roast beef sandwiches since 1967, is eyeing its first Kansas City metro location in at 10460 W. 103rd St. in Overland Park. Photo via Beef-A-Roo Facebook page.

Specializing in slow-roasted beef sandwiches since 1967, fast-casual restaurant chain Beef-A-Roo is eyeing its first Kansas City metro location in Overland Park, according to city documents.

The Illinois-based chain is looking to open a new location at 10460 W. 103rd St. as part of a national expansion by NEXT Brands and Development, which acquired the franchising rights to the company in 2021.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

