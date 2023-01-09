Beef sandwich restaurant eyes first Overland Park location

Specializing in slow-roasted beef sandwiches since 1967, fast-casual restaurant chain Beef-A-Roo is eyeing its first Kansas City metro location in Overland Park, according to city documents.
The Illinois-based chain is looking to open a new location at 10460 W. 103rd St. as part of a national expansion by NEXT Brands and Development, which acquired the franchising rights to the company in 2021.
