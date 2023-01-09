  Lucie Krisman  - Johnson County Government

New JoCo chair Mike Kelly says board will stop streaming public comments

Johnson County Commission Mike Kelly addressing dignitaries at his swearing-in.

Going into his first week as Johnson County Commission chairman, Mike Kelly told the commission that the general public comment portion of its meetings will no longer be live-streamed or recorded. Photo via Johnson County website.

Starting this week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners plans to no longer livestream public comments at the start of its meetings.

In an email, new county chair Mike Kelly informed fellow commissioners of that and other rules changes that would be in place in time for Kelly’s first meeting on the board on Thursday, Jan. 12.

