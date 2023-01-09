  Kansas News Service  - Kansas legislature

🤝 Laura Kelly starts new term asking GOP to work with her

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly addresses a crowd at her second inauguration.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called on Republican lawmakers to work with her to create good policy for Kansas. But she faces strong GOP majorities in the House and Senate. Photo credit Stephen Koranda/Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen 

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called for bipartisanship during her inauguration address on Monday amid strong Republican opposition in the Kansas Statehouse.