  Lucie Krisman  - Community

JoCo resident claims $92M Kansas lottery jackpot

Johnson County lottery winner

A Johnson County resident made a big Kansas Lottery win by drawing a $92 million Powerball ticket. Photo credit Deutschlandreform via Shutterstock. Used under a Creative Commons license.

A Johnson County resident has come into new wealth after scoring a lucky $92 million lottery ticket.

Kansas Lottery officials announced the winner in a release last week.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1