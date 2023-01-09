A Johnson County resident has come into new wealth after scoring a lucky $92 million lottery ticket.
Kansas Lottery officials announced the winner in a release last week.
The winner purchased a $92 million ticket
- The anonymous Johnson County resident purchased their lottery ticket on Nov. 19.
- They acquired the ticket at Cosentino’s Price Chopper on 119th Street in Overland Park.
- The winning numbers on the ticket were 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64 Powerball 10.
The winner said they want to use their new wealth responsibly
- In the Kansas Lottery release, the anonymous winner said they waited until this month to claim their prize. They worked with a financial advisor in the weeks leading up to claiming the prize.
- The winner wants to donate some of the winnings to some charities they have worked with before, and set aside some for things like house payments and college tuition, as well as travel.
- “We haven’t decided where our first trip will be but it’s being discussed. It has been a dream of mine to travel, but obviously my options were limited. I know I want to go to Europe and Central America,” the winner said. “We’re also considering investing in a vacation home in the mountains somewhere. This is all crazy to be talking about, but it is a dream come true!”
