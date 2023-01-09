JoCo Notes: Mike Kelly to be sworn in as county chair

🚨 Happening Today

Mike Kelly is set to be officially sworn in as chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners this morning at 9 a.m.

Kelly, the former mayor of Roeland Park, will succeed Ed Eilert, who is retiring after a 44-year career in local public office, including the last 12 as county chair.

On Friday, local leaders and dignitaries gathered to bid farewell to Eilert, with speakers celebrating him for his calm demeanor and empathetic style of leadership.

Three county commissioners who won reelection in November will also be sworn in for their new terms today: Becky Fast, Janeé Hanzlick and Michael Ashcraft.

The first meeting of the new commission is set for this coming Thursday.

Also today:

The Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees will meet this afternoon at 4 p.m. to interview finalists and select a replacement for board member Joy Koesten, who resigned late last year.

🗓️ Other public meetings Monday

🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday

📰 Other local news

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old Shawnee woman was seriously injured in a crash in Wyandotte County on Friday. [KSHB]

A Johnson County judge sentenced an Overland Park man to 103 years in prison with no chance for parole in connection to a 2022 rape in Olathe. [Kansas City Star]

The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office recently added six new medical death investigators, doubling its staff. [KMBC]

A recent sunrise over Shawnee.

An Overland Park firefighter did “man on the street” interviews to remind residents to check their smoke detectors.

Shawnee Police advised against overstuffing your waste bins around the holidays, potentially alerting criminals to new expensive items in your home.