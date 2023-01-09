He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Anita M. Gaudin and his parents James and Viola Jackson. George was an only child. He was educated in the New Orleans Public school system and attended Delgado Community College and Southern University. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum for a while and then became a private business owner for more than 50 years.

George Jackson ‘Son’, was born December 30, 1922 and at the age of 100, God’s angels took him home on December 30, 2022 in Olathe, Kansas.

During his lifetime, George resided in Chicago, Illinois, New Orleans, Louisiana and in his later years he relocated to Overland Park, Kansas, Lenexa, Kansas and finally Olathe Kansas.

George leaves behind his 4 children, Deborah J Hayes, Phyllis J Evans, Burma A Jackson (Elyania) and Georlene J Vander. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Inez G Adams, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, past patrons and employees of Jackson’s Inn, employees of Charity Hospital in New Orleans and other family and friends who relocated across the country after Hurricane Katrina.

The family would like to thank the staff and friends at Rosewood Homes, Villa St. Francis, and Catholic Community Hospice for their care and support. A private family burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery (Communion of Saints) located at 8300 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, Kansas 66215 at 10 am on January 10, 2023.