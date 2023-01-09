  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

George Jackson

George Jackson ‘Son’, was born December 30, 1922 and at the age of 100, God’s angels took him home on December 30, 2022 in Olathe, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Anita M. Gaudin and his parents James and Viola Jackson. George was an only child. He was educated in the New Orleans Public school system and attended Delgado Community College and Southern University. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum for a while and then became a private business owner for more than 50 years.