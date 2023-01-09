🏋️ 5 to Try: Where are the best places to work out in JoCo?

Body Lab in Prairie Village. Photo via Body Lab.
If your New Year’s resolution is to get more in shape, this “5 to Try” could be for you. And if you’r already into fitness, this is your chance to spread the word.
For this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we are asking our readers for their recommendations for best fitness studios or gyms in Johnson County.
Maybe you prefer a bigger place that you can pop into anonymously and do your own thing.
Or you might like a smaller studio, where you can get more personalized attention.
Organized classes might be how you prefer to get your heart rate up.
Whatever it is that makes you want to break a sweat, tell us where you like to go and why.
How to tell us gym picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
