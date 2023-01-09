  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

🏋️ 5 to Try: Where are the best places to work out in JoCo?

The Body Lab in Prairie Village, one workout spot in Johnson County.

Body Lab in Prairie Village. Photo via Body Lab.

If your New Year’s resolution is to get more in shape, this “5 to Try” could be for you. And if you’r already into fitness, this is your chance to spread the word.

For this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we are asking our readers for their recommendations for best fitness studios or gyms in Johnson County.