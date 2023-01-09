🏋️ 5 to Try: Where are the best places to work out in JoCo?

For this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we are asking our readers for their recommendations for best fitness studios or gyms in Johnson County.

If your New Year’s resolution is to get more in shape, this “5 to Try” could be for you. And if you’r already into fitness, this is your chance to spread the word.

Maybe you prefer a bigger place that you can pop into anonymously and do your own thing.

Or you might like a smaller studio, where you can get more personalized attention.

Organized classes might be how you prefer to get your heart rate up.

Whatever it is that makes you want to break a sweat, tell us where you like to go and why.

How to tell us gym picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including: