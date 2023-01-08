Virginia Campbell Faust

Virginia Lockhart Campbell Faust, 94, died on December 23, 2022, at an assisted living facility in Castro Valley, CA. She was born on March 11, 1928, in Coffeyville, KS, a daughter of Herbert Lockhart Campbell and Jessie Walton Campbell.

Virginia was a loving and devoted mother of three children and a homemaker in Prairie Village, KS, where she was a member of the Village Presbyterian Church, P.E.O., and a longtime book club with a circle of dear women friends. She was a voracious reader who shared her love of books while employed for many years at B. Dalton bookstore in Prairie Village and through readings and book reviews she presented at clubs, group residences, and social gatherings. She also showed a great talent for poetry as a girl and young woman.

A loyal Democrat, she supported the civil rights and anti-Vietnam War movements as a donor and volunteer. She and her husband of 44 years, the late Bernard D. Faust, welcomed international students into their home and guided their children to become caring, curious, and broad-minded adults.

Virginia earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Arts in English from Northwestern University. She briefly taught English at Hominy High School in Hominy, OK, and at Bacone College in Muskogee, OK. Among the college’s founders was her great-grandfather Charles Journeycake, a Baptist minister and respected leader of the Delaware Tribe of Indians.

In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her sisters, Roberta DeVore and Jean Burke, and her nephew, Thomas DeVore. She is survived by her children, Dana (David) Faust of Seattle, Catherine Black of Prairie Village, and Scott (Lee) Faust of San Leandro, CA; six grandchildren, Benjamin Drachler, Madeline Drachler, Jacob Black, Charles Black, Theodore Faust, and Calvin Faust; six great-grandchildren; and nephew, Paul DeVore and nieces, Nancy Neale and Patricia DeVore Riley.

Virginia’s children invite family and friends to join in a time of visiting at 1 p.m., followed by the celebration of her life at 1:30 p.m., on February 19 at McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Dr. in Overland Park, KS 66204. The family welcomes memorial contributions to the American Civil Liberties Union at action.aclu.org/give/now.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcgilleyhoge.com for the Faust family.