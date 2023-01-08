  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Virginia Campbell Faust

March 11, 1928 – December 23, 2022

Virginia Lockhart Campbell Faust, 94, died on December 23, 2022, at an assisted living facility in Castro Valley, CA. She was born on March 11, 1928, in Coffeyville, KS, a daughter of Herbert Lockhart Campbell and Jessie Walton Campbell.