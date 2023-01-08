Prairie Village, Kansas – Thelma Snyder Dreyer, 85, of Prairie Village, Kansas, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on December 31, 2022.

Born April 25, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Jack and Ethel Snyder, Thelma, alongside her sister Eleanor, attended Hale Cook Elementary and Southwest High School, where many of her lifelong friendships were made. Thelma received a bachelor of arts degree in English Literature from the University of Missouri–Kansas City.

On Valentine’s Day in 1959, Thelma met the love her of life Eugene (Gene) C. Dreyer II and they were married on November 8, 1959. Thelma’s passions were her family, traveling the world with her husband, and giving back to her community.

Thelma served as President of the following organizations: The Menorah Medical Center Auxiliary, The Kansas City Art Institute’s Fireside and Vanderslice Committees, and The Epilepsy Foundation of Kansas City. Thelma volunteered for numerous additional organizations.

Thelma was known for her bright smile, strong personality, and love of a good laugh. She adored being mother to her two children and “Bulmie” to her seven grandchildren.

Thelma cherished a beautiful 57-year marriage until Gene’s death in 2017. Thelma then moved to Mission Chateau and began her next wonderful chapter with her best friend DeeDee Strauss. Thelma and DeeDee, alongside their dogs Lucy and Maddie, filled the halls with laughter and cherished their friends at every door.

Survivors include daughter Nancy (Mark) Sachse; son Tom (Amy) Dreyer; sister Eleanor Hauft; and grandchildren: Kate and Amy Sachse; Annie, Carly, Tommy, Stella, and Theo Dreyer; best friend DeeDee Strauss; beloved caretaker Maria Jennett; dear friend Peaches Cunningham, and her sweet dog, Lucy.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Clough, along with numerous additional caretakers and physicians, for their wonderful care and kindness.

While Thelma lost her fight to a vicious glioblastoma, she battled it every step of the way and through it all maintained her sense of humor and grace. We know she’s now reunited with Gene and enjoying an ice-cold martini and a good laugh.

A private family service was held to celebrate Thelma’s life. Contributions can be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital.