T.K. Allen

T. Kramer Allen, 89, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on January 2, 2023. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Allen was born January 7th, 1933 in Yates Center, Kansas. He was married to Mary Lou Stewart in 1955, celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary in 2016.

He graduated from Wyandotte High School and served in the Army in the 11th Airborne Division from 1953-1955. He graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City 1959 and was employed at Hallmark Cards for 33 years.

After retirement, he volunteered as an Extension Master Gardener for the Johnson County K-State Service. He was a member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou, his parents Willerdean and Edward Allen, his sister Phyllis Dillsaver, and an infant great grandchild Axel Allen. And his son Jeff’s partner Jackie McGuinness.

He is survived by his three sons: Keith (Alison), Jeff, and David. His six grandchildren: T.K. (Kara), Kelsey (George), Alex, Blair, Marielle, and Sara. And his great grandchildren: Tucker Keith, Lyla, Jaxson, and Riggs. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Parkinson Association of Greater Kansas City.