Kansas City, Missouri – On December 31, Samuel A. Montello, M.D. died just one month short of his 100th birthday at Kingswood Senior Living Community.

He was born in 1923 in Rochester, New York to immigrant parents. He completed one year at Hobart College before leaving to join the Navy during the early years of WWII. He graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1947.

He met and married his wife, Mary, the same year, while she was a graduate student in Boston. He served medical residencies at New York Hospital and University Hospitals of Cleveland and completed his training in obstetrics and gynecology while serving as a captain in the Air Force in San Antonio.

In 1953, he moved to Kansas City, establishing The Kansas City Women’s Clinic, and retiring in 1990. He served on the faculties of the medical schools at Cornell University, University of Texas, Case Western Reserve, the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri. Sam was a voracious reader whose interests also included singing, carpentry, photography, and the Red Cross. He was an active Rotarian for over 40 years.

He was an avid tennis player and played until he was 95. In the Kingswood community, he started gardening and cooking. In addition to medicine, he was especially enthusiastic about his family, enjoying them daily and at holidays and family events.

Sam and Mary were married for 64 happy years, until her death in 2011. They had four children, Martha Montello (Davidson, North Carolina), Anne Walker (San Antonio, Texas), Madeline Montello (deceased), and Margaret Cummins (Prairie Village, Kansas).

A private service will be held for the family. Contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org or Country Club United Methodist Church https://www.countryclubumc.org