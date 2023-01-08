Richard Hetherington II

Rich was born April 27, 1981 in Topeka, KS, the only son of his parents Melanie Marie (Magnuson) Hetherington and Richard John Hetherington. He was raised by his mother and doted on by aunts. Rich graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1999, attended the University of Kansas, then lived in the greater Kansas City area for the rest of his life.

Rich is lovingly remembered by family, friends and co-workers for his unshakeable positive attitude and kind spirit. He had a deep love of music—often making playlists for friends and events—and he loved going to concerts. Rich supported KU basketball and football, the Chiefs, and the Royals. He was a whiz at math, stats and rankings. He may have missed his calling as a sportscaster or disc jockey.

Rich started working in his teens—first as a restaurant waiter and then at a Pizza Hut Call Center where he was promoted to customer service and then supervisor. He worked at Sprint in his twenties, ran an eBay store selling video games, then began his career in health insurance—first at Apria and then for UnitedHealth Group. He was most proud of time spent as a billing supervisor over financial hardship—helping people.

When Rich was diagnosed with cancer in March 2021, he put himself in God’s hands and devoted his remaining time to making memories with his wife and son. He spoke highly of the doctors and nurses who treated him through University of Kansas. He did not feel sorry for himself, but endured chemotherapy and drug trials bravely in hopes it would give him more time. In the end, Rich stated he was ready for Jesus to come get him. We are glad he is in Heaven, but we will miss him greatly.

Rich is survived by his son, Dezmond Hetherington, whom he shared with former partner Kasedra Simpson. He was immensely proud of his son and treasured their time together—recently taking Dez to his first concert, Worlds of Fun, playing video games, watching their favorite TV shows (like Futurama and The Goldbergs) and listening to music.

Rich is also survived by his wife Erin (Lemley) Hetherington. The two started dating in April 2019, fell in love and cherished their time frequenting concerts and comedy shows, watching sports, playing disc golf, growing gardens, enjoying their pets, singing in the car and travelling. They were engaged in July 2021, moved into their first home in November 2021, and married in May 2022.

Rich is also survived by his in-laws Gerry & Barbara Wing, uncle Scott & Lori Magnuson; cousin Scott Magnuson Jr; Kent Dill, Donna Dill, and by many friends and extended family.

Rich was preceded in death by his mother Melanie Marie (Magnuson) Hetherington, father Richard John Hetherington; aunt Laurie (Magnuson) Dill, great-aunt Anne (Magnuson) Navarre & John Navarre, grandparents Gerald & Arlene (Woerner) Magnuson, grandparents William & Georgia (Allen) Hetherington, and best friend Robert Hix.

Memorial Service:

Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 3:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777

Visitation:

Saturday, January 14, 2023 following his memorial service till 5:00pm

Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel

14275 South Black Bob Road

Olathe, KS 66062

913-768-6777