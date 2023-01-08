  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Richard Hetherington II

Richard John Hetherington, II, age 41, of Olathe, KS, passed away at home on Sunday, December 18, 2022 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Rich was born April 27, 1981 in Topeka, KS, the only son of his parents Melanie Marie (Magnuson) Hetherington and Richard John Hetherington. He was raised by his mother and doted on by aunts. Rich graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1999, attended the University of Kansas, then lived in the greater Kansas City area for the rest of his life.