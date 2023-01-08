  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Mary McGrath

Aug. 1, 1933 – Jan. 5, 2023

Mary was born August 1, 1933 in Omaha, NE and moved to the family farm in Melrose, Iowa when she was eleven. She was a high school cheerleader and saxophone player and a good student. She met her husband, Jack, and they were married when she was twenty. Mary was passionate about education and returned to school to complete her undergraduate degree and Master’s degree while being a full-time mother. Mary was a school teacher for many years at Boone and Red Bridge Elementary schools in the Center school district. She retired from teaching in 1993.