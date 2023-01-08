Mary McGrath

Mary was born August 1, 1933 in Omaha, NE and moved to the family farm in Melrose, Iowa when she was eleven. She was a high school cheerleader and saxophone player and a good student. She met her husband, Jack, and they were married when she was twenty. Mary was passionate about education and returned to school to complete her undergraduate degree and Master’s degree while being a full-time mother. Mary was a school teacher for many years at Boone and Red Bridge Elementary schools in the Center school district. She retired from teaching in 1993.

Mary was devoted to her family and church. She was an avid bridge and euchre player and enjoyed scrapbooking. She was an accomplished seamstress; she made a suit for Jack once as well as many dresses and costumes for her children and grandchildren; she and Jack also reupholstered many pieces of furniture through the years. Mary had a cheerful outlook on life and her five siblings made for a large extended family. Her children recall many happy holidays and summer vacations at Grandma and Grandpa’s farm.

She was a wonderful grandma and greatly enjoyed attending her grandkids sporting events, piano recitals, dance recitals, and musical performances. Overnights at grandma’s house were always fun and generally involved lots of spoiling of grandkids.

She enjoyed traveling; she and Jack took trips with friends to numerous places within the U.S. She also made several trips abroad including Ireland with Jack in 1990, Rome for Mother Teresa’s Beatification, Lourdes France for the 150th anniversary of the apparitions of Mary at Lourdes, and Switzerland.

To paraphrase that old Irish saying, “if you were lucky enough to know Mary, you were lucky enough.” Mary was a friend to many; when traveling she almost always ran into someone she knew who had a connection to her small home town in Iowa or to someone from her church or school. Mary was an avid reader and also had a great sense of humor and enjoyed joking and laughing with her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jack (his brother Joey), her parents Lucille and Paul, her sister Joan, her brothers Pat, Jack and Bud, her brother-in-law Batt Maher and her niece Sue Navin.

She is survived by her brother George and her sisters in-law, Anna, Joanie, Diane, Barb and Marge.

Her children: Julie (Rob) Tinker, Dan (Maureen), Molly (Rick) Peterson, John (Kim), Pat and Michelle (Pat) Gregory.

Her grandchildren: Erin, Derek (Ashley) Peterson and Megan (Richard) Fairies, Joe, Ellie and Connor, Joe and Maeve, Alicia, Charlotte and Mathew. Her great grandchildren, Liz, Lindsay Mae, Colton and Austin Fairies, and Summer Peterson.

Numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

The Rosary will be prayed at 9:45 a.m., Visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd St. Overland Park, KS. The service will also be live streamed at:Holy Spirit Online – YouTube. Burial will be held at 1:45 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church.