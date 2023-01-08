Francis Hall

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, Mo.

The family suggests contributions to City Union Mission or Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Mrs. Hall was born on January 1, 1925 to Stephen and Svea Cecilia Benz. She graduated from Center High School in 1942. She was Salutatorian of her class. She was employed with the U.S. Government from 1942 to 1975. She retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a Personnel Management Specialist.

She married Melvin E. Hall on March 22, 1946, who preceded her in death January 3, 2014.

Frances was also preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a niece and one nephew.

She was a past President of Chapter FB, P.E.O. She was also a past member of Jobs Daughters. Francis was a member of the choir at John Knox Presbyterian Kirk and prior to that she was a member of the choir for 25 yrs. at St. Peters United Church of Christ.