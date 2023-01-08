  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Dr. Lyle D. Bighley

November 8, 1936 – January 3, 2023

Dr. Lyle D. Bighley, born in Albert Lea, MN on November 8, 1936 to Delevan and Thelma (Thorson) Bighley, passed away on January 3, 2023.