Dr. Lyle D. Bighley

Lyle graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BS in Pharmacy in 1960, MS in Hospital Pharmacy from the University of Iowa in 1963, and a PhD in Physical Pharmacy from the College of Pharmacy at the University of Iowa in 1966.

Lyle worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry at Park Davis in Detroit, Michigan and at 3M in St. Paul, Minnesota. Dr. Bighley was on the faculty at the University of Iowa, College of Pharmacy for eight years. In August 1977, when an opportunity to work for Ewing Kauffman at Marion Laboratories in Kansas City, Lyle moved his family to Kansas and enjoyed a busy and rewarding career in the research and development area of Marion Laboratories. Lyle retired as Sr. Vice President from Marion Merrell Dow in 1991.

Dr. Bighley published his research in several scientific journals. He was awarded membership in the Honorary Society of Rho Chi Fraternity. He was given the Burrows Welcome Fellowship Award. He was also given the Distinguished Alumnus Award and the Osterhaus Lifetime Achievement Medal by the University of Iowa, College of Pharmacy. Dr. Bighley is a member of the Presidents Club at the University of Iowa and a member of the Heritage Club at the University of Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Bighley-Tillotson and his father and mother, Delevan and Thelma Bighley of Albert Lea, MN.

Lyle Bighley married Sharon Olson at the First Congregational Church in Osage, Iowa on June 14, 1959. They lived in Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Kansas. Lyle was active in the aviation community and was the first president of the Kansas Aviation Council formed in 1999. Lyle and Sharon enjoyed many years of travel and enjoyed flying in their 182 Cessna airplane.

Dr. Bighley, as a former faculty member of the University of Iowa, was an active alumnus for the College of Pharmacy at both the University of Iowa and the University of Minnesota.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at McGilley State Line Chapel. Memorials can be sent to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th St., Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Heartland Chapter, 13451 Briar St., Suite 202, Leawood, KS 66209.