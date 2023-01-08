Overland Park, Kansas – Catherine “Suge” Hader of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away quietly on the morning of December 23, 2022. Catherine was 88 years old.

Catherine was born on September 20, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John P. and Mary Frances Mitchell. Early in Catherine’s life she was given the nickname “sugar” by her father. The nickname transitioned into “Suge”, and it stayed that way for the remainder of her life. After high school, Suge entered modeling school and was soon honored as the 1955 Miss River Downs beauty contest winner in Hamilton County Ohio. She then married and moved to Prairie Village, Kansas in 1969. Suge had a full life raising 3 children and volunteering for various charitable organizations throughout Prairie Village. After raising her children, Suge worked for companies such as Leawood Country Club, St. Joseph Medical Center and worked for almost 15 years at Kohls department store in Overland Park, Kansas. Suge was also dedicated to her pets and even helped her daughter provide shelter for lost and hurt animals.

Suge was passionate about her Catholic faith. As a loyal member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overland Park, Kansas, she was seen every Sunday for weekly mass as well as all fundraising events by the church.

Most importantly, Suge was a very special mom and grandmother. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her kids or her granddaughter at any time night or day. There wasn’t a day in her precious life she wasn’t bragging to someone about something her kids or granddaughter had recently done. Her life was devoted to her children and grandchild, and she let them know it every day of their life.

Suge is survived by her children, Vicki Edgett (Robert Edgett), Paul Hader, Julie Helms (Ron Helms) and granddaughter Rachel Hendricks. Suge is also survived by 3 of her sisters, Rita Domanico, Patricia Janning and Joann Wagner. Suge was preceded in death by Mary Settle, and John “Jack” Mitchell Jr.

Suge lived a vibrant life and will be forever missed by family and friends.

Suge’s visitation will begin at 9:30am, followed by her Memorial Mass at 10:30am, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66204.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Great Plains SPCA, Attn: Development, 5428 Antioch Drive, Merriam, KS 66202.

