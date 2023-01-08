Lenexa, Kansas – Legendary banker and World War II veteran, Bill Moffett, dies at 98. It is with great sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved father on Dec. 26. He was a loving and cherished husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, friend, leader and mentor.

He was a cheerleader, Pep-club President and President of the Senior Class at Shawnee Mission High School (now SMN), class of 1943.

After graduation, he immediately enlisted in the Army Air Corps to participate in World War II. Bill served in the Philippines and Japan.

The WWII Veteran returned home to join his father in business at O.D. Moffett and Son’s Motors, a Chrysler dealership located on Johnson Drive in Mission, KS.

He met and married the love of his life, Nancy Brown in 1949. They were married at the Backstrom estate in the rose garden. The estate later became Antioch Park.

Bill and Nancy built a house in Sherwood Forest where they raised two children, Cathy and Steve. Bill’s parents lived right down the street and the family wore a path through a vacant lot going back and forth between the houses.

O.D., a man of vision, determined Chrysler would have financial issues in the future. They sold the dealership, rented out the store and Bill went to work at the State Bank of Stanley in 1958 as a cashier. Within 2 years he was a Vice President.

In 1961 Bill and Paul Walters founded Centennial State Bank at 5201 Johnson Drive. He was 37 years old. By the time he was 42, he purchased his second bank, Industrial State Bank.

As a banker Bill learned the value of property, businesses, and cars. The one thing he never forgot the value of was people. It was the most important value to him.He was the kind of banker that helped you figure it out.

Centennial Bank later became Mission bank, which Bill was president of until retirement.

Bill was an Eagle Scout, a member of the Rotary Club, VFW, a 32 degree Mason, a Shriner, he belonged to the Royal Order of Jesters and served Donnelly College, Milburn Country Club and Lakeview Village, among others, as a member of the Board of Directors.

Bill bought an old resort at lake of the Ozarks in 1972 called Tall Timbers where he enjoyed fishing, boating and golf at Lake Valley Country Club. Bill and Nancy traveled frequently and had property at the Harlingen Country Club.

They decided to move to Lakeview Village in 2004 and made lots of new friends and even renewed friendships with old neighbors from Sherwood Forest. Bill was affectionately known as “Wild Bill’ at Lakeview.

Bill was a Member of Milburn Country Club (the longest member, since 1946), Woodside Racket Club, Hallbrook Country Club, Lake Valley Country Club, and Harlingen Country Club where they were Winter Texans for years. He was an avid golfer and also played in Missouri Seniors.

He is preceded in death by his father O.D. Moffett, his mother, Helen Armstead Moffett, his wife, Nancy Moffett. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Moffett (Mike Szczygiel), son, Steve Moffett (Kerry Moffett), Grandchildren: Megan Moffett and Brian Moffett (Kate Perez Moffett), Great Grandchildren: Anthony Moffett, Theodore and Maxwell Huang; Step Grandchildren: Aubury Landorf, Amy Cygan, Geoff Landorf, Jason Szczygiel, Eric Szczygiel; Step-Great-Grandchildren: Kaleb and Olivia Cygan, Hazel and Carver Hatfield, Beckett Landorf, Courtney Szczygiel Thompson, Sidney Szczygiel Peak, Cade Szczygiel, Alissa Szczygiel Baird, Step-Great-Great-Grandchildren: Henry Thompson, Baylor Szczygiel, and Wesley Peak.

There will be a visitation Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 am with a service following at 11:00 am at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider charitable donations: Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals, St.Jude, or Trees at Arbor Day Foundation.