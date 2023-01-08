  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Bill Moffett

Lenexa, Kansas – Legendary banker and World War II veteran, Bill Moffett, dies at 98.
It is with great sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved father on Dec. 26. He was a loving and cherished husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, friend, leader and mentor.

Bill was born to O.D. Moffett and Helen Armstead Moffett in 1924.