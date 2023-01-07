  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: TV journalist/author to share insights with local writers

Matt Stewart, author of Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City, will be sharing his knowledge and insights at Central Resource Library in January and February.

Matt Stewart is a well-known Kansas City reporter and anchor with Fox 4. What viewers may not realize is that he has also published four books and is passionate about narrative storytelling. His latest book is Unique Eats and Eateries of Kansas City, profiling Kansas City’s dynamic chefs and restaurants.

Johnson County Library is pleased to announce that Stewart will share his knowledge and insights at Central Resource Library in January and February. It’s a chance to discuss his work and motivate other writers to overcome their fears, sharpen their prose and share their gifts.