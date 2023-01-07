  Kansas News Service  - Churches

Report says Kansas Catholic church covered up sexual abuse

A Catholic parish in western Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation found that the church minimized child rape with euphemisms, protected priests accused of rape and supported clergy financially after they had been implicated in sexual assault. Photo credit David Condos/Kansas News Service.

By Scott Canon

A Kansas Bureau of Investigation report released late Friday documents a chronic pattern of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in the state, and the church’s history of protecting its clergy.