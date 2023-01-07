  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Retiring JoCo Chair Ed Eilert lauded for ‘calm demeanor’ in face of conflict

Ed Eilert greeted by a supporter Friday.

Outgoing county chair Ed Eilert was celebrated Friday afternoon at a special ceremony at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. Photo credit Roxie Hammill.

County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert has never been the type of elected official to be bombastic.

There were plenty of opportunities during his tenure on the commission to get into a conflict, whether it was during discussions over the county’s controversial purchase of the King Louie bowling alley or more recently during heated public comments over mask mandates and election procedures, where constituents often were shouting at each other and the board.