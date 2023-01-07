There were plenty of opportunities during his tenure on the commission to get into a conflict, whether it was during discussions over the county’s controversial purchase of the King Louie bowling alley or more recently during heated public comments over mask mandates and election procedures, where constituents often were shouting at each other and the board.

County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert has never been the type of elected official to be bombastic.

Eilert never took the bait. And this week, as he prepared to retire from public office, his many colleagues and those he’s mentored gathered to thank him.

Eilert spent 44 years in public office

Eilert’s career was celebrated this week as he retires from elected office, with high praise from over 20 of the county’s luminaries at his last commission meeting Thursday continuing into a formal farewell reception Friday afternoon at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, which is inside the former King Louie.

Former county commissioner and former Shawnee Mayor Jim Allen was one of the first speakers at the reception, pointing out the persistent criticism Eilert and the commission endured when the county bought the aging and deteriorating building.

Now the King Louie is home to the Johnson County Museum as well as a venue for theater and events.

“This facility would not have been built – that was a very contentious vote – but under Ed’s courage and leadership it happened,” Allen said.

Development of public spaces was a big part of Eilert’s tenure, and speakers also mentioned his role in building the Overland Park Arboretum, the Overland Park Convention Center, the new courthouse and medical examiner’s building.

Speakers laud his ‘calm demeanor, ’emotional intelligence’

The reception, organized around a “Wizard of Oz” theme, featured speakers who praised Eilert’s concern for the public good, his work advocating for developmental services and his calm demeanor when listening to different points of view.

Overland Park Deputy City Manager Kristy Stallings said Eilert was “emotionally intelligent before that was a thing,” noting his respect for staff opinions.

Attorney Fred Logan Jr., spoke about the Tin Man and his search for a heart.

“The towering achievement of Ed Eilert is that in this very real world he displayed heart every day,” Logan said.

When it came Eilert’s turn to speak, he spent most of his time thanking the people he worked with and his family.

“I’m going to miss it, but it’s time,” he said of his retirement.

He was originally a school teacher

Eilert’s career in public service goes back to the 1970s.

He told the crowd he moved to Overland Park in 1965 and taught for a year in the Shawnee Mission School District, hoping to eventually become a school administrator.

However his career took a different path, eventually leading to the Overland Park City Council, where he was elected a representative in 1977. He served as a councilmember for four years before becoming mayor.

After 24 years as mayor, he was elected to the county commission, where he served 12 years as chairman, elected by voters at-large. He did not run for re-election in November and will be succeeded by Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly on Monday.

He was praised for his handling of controversial issues

During his tenure, the county has weathered a major recession, as well as some of its most contentious issues. At the top of that list are most actions to do with COVID mitigation, which has been managed by the county health department.

As the pandemic reached its early peak and health officials recommended business limitations, masks and curfews, the public comments were often angry and emotional.

Some of that carried over after a few national politicians began rejecting the results of recent elections. Based on those complaints, Sheriff Calvin Hayden initiated an investigation into the county’s election procedures, sparking continued accusations by some members of the public to the commission and Eilert.

But those types of disagreements were put aside on Eilert’s last week in office.

“I’ve seen people that called you every name in the book and you handled it with grace and professionalism and you set an example for all of us,” said Hayden, one of a long string of speakers during Eilert’s last morning at the dais Thursday. “We haven’t always agreed but it’s never been personal. That’s the one thing I’ve learned from you is we can all get along even if we don’t agree.”

District Attorney Steve Howe also referenced the vitriol that has become common nowadays in political discussions.

“One thing you can guarantee when you have Ed Eilert on the dais is that you’ve got an ethical person, a person who cares and a person who truly feels like he’s connected and trying to do the best thing for his community,” he said. “The best thing I can say is that you are a gentleman, both on the dais and outside the dais and that is a rare commodity in today’s world.”

John Petersen, a development lawyer who jokingly gifted Eilert succinct remarks within his time limit Thursday, lauded his work for developmentally disabled people as well as his views on development.

“You were willing to take risks but it was always tempered with a sense of stewardship you had for the public interest at large. You dragged us developers to the point where we recognized that that balance was critically important,” Petersen said.

The Thursday special speakers were a surprise, Eilert said. But they weren’t the only ones with something to say. Congratulations were also offered prior to that by Cassie Woolworth, who has often spoken out remotely and in person during the past few years.

“Thank you for putting yourself out there every single year to make our community better. To try to move forward into this new millennium,” Woolworth said.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.