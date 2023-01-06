Read Across SMSD: Explore societal forces

Sherry Dumolien, director of special education, recently caught up with the winning team to help kick off January’s Read Across SMSD theme: Explore Societal Forces. She talked with several Lancer team members at Ward Parkway Lanes about their championship experience and how one of the best parts of Unified Bowling is that it is available to everyone. Unified Bowling brings students of all abilities together to compete.

This year, Shawnee Mission East high school became the first Shawnee Mission high school to earn the Kansas State High School Activities Association Unified Bowling championship title.

Click here to see a video.

The elementary Read Across SMSD book this January is “Blue: A History of the Color as Deep as the Sea and as Wide as the Sky” By Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond.

The book highlights the challenges dye producers faced in making blue dyes and powders widely available to everyone. Due to their efforts, we can all now experience the color blue in everything from music, to clothing, to first-place ribbons.

And like the color blue, not only is Unified Bowling for everyone, but the championship team’s color just happens to be blue.

Blake Danforth, a sophomore and state championship athlete, highlighted how Unified Bowling brings together students of all abilities to compete together in friendly competition.

“It’s also for people who want to have fun and hang out,” Blake shared.

The team was successful because they approached this journey with the best energy and teamwork, according to Meredith Ainslie, senior and state champion athlete.

But by far, the best part of being on the team was that it brought everyone together, noted senior athlete Mason Craven.

“That championship and seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces is something I will remember,” he added.

January Reading Resources

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the national Read Across America program, and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Here are the Read Across America January titles, encouraging readers to “Explore Societal Forces.”

The links above provide activity ideas, discussion ideas, reflective writing questions, and related resources for more titles to try for each age group.

Click here to find out more and participate in Read Across SMSD. Post your participation on social media using #ReadAcrossSMSD.

