Read Across SMSD: Explore societal forces

This year, Shawnee Mission East high school became the first Shawnee Mission high school to earn the Kansas State High School Activities Association Unified Bowling championship title.

Sherry Dumolien, director of special education, recently caught up with the winning team to help kick off January’s Read Across SMSD theme: Explore Societal Forces. She talked with several Lancer team members at Ward Parkway Lanes about their championship experience and how one of the best parts of Unified Bowling is that it is available to everyone. Unified Bowling brings students of all abilities together to compete.