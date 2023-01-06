Obituaries Jan 06, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Jan. 4-5 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Jan. 4-5, 2023. Dr. Robert W. Bob Engelage Jr. Gerald David Lawlor Timothy Michael Lucito Richard Len “Dick” Owen Judith Gay “Judy” Robinson V. Cathy South LaVern V. Wroblewski Glenn R. Briggs John “Jack” Dempsey Marian Dippel David Gene Dotson Jeanne Elaine “Jeanie” Anderson Roberta J. Batson Glenn H. Brown Barry John Driscoll Esther Atha Giffin James Thomas “Jim” McKee Wayne Paul Ph.D. Frances Struble Paula Ann VanDeBerghe Jack Floyd John Leslie Haraughty
