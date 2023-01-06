  The Beacon  - Kansas legislature

Most Kansans want Medicaid expansion. Is 2023 the year it happens?

Photo credit Tada Images via Shutterstock. Used under a Creative Commons license.

By Miranda Moore 

Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University.