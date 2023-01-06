  Lucie Krisman  - Johnson County Government

Johnson County leaders praise Ed Eilert at his final meeting

Ed Eilert Johnson County

On Thursday, Ed Eilert oversaw his last meeting as chairman of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Ed Eilert oversaw his last Johnson County Commission meeting as the board’s chairman on Thursday.

Later Friday afternoon, the longtime public servant will be honored at a reception at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park as he prepares to officially relinquish the chair position to Mike Kelly at a swearing-in ceremony Monday.

