Johnson County leaders praise Ed Eilert at his final meeting

Ed Eilert oversaw his last Johnson County Commission meeting as the board’s chairman on Thursday.
Later Friday afternoon, the longtime public servant will be honored at a reception at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park as he prepares to officially relinquish the chair position to Mike Kelly at a swearing-in ceremony Monday.
It marks the end of Eilert’s career in local government that dates back to the 1970s, an era that saw Johnson County grow in both cultural and economic influence in the Kansas City metro and the state of Kansas.
Eilert spent more than 40 years in public service
- After working as a teacher for the Shawnee Mission School District, Eilert was elected to the Overland Park City Council in 1977.
- He then became the city’s mayor in 1981, a position he would hold for the next quarter century.
- In 2005, he won a seat on the Johnson County Commission.
- He then was elected board chair in 2010 and was re-elected to that position twice.
Local officials celebrated Eilert Thursday
- During a surprise public comment period at Thursday’s commission meeting, a parade of current and former elected officials, along with business leaders and other community members, came forward to thank Eilert for his work.
- Some of the attendees included current Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog, Overland Park Chamber of Commerce President Tracey Osborne Oltjen, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe and Olathe Mayor John Bacon.
- “Street projects, stormwater projects, parks, downtown development, the new courthouse, the county square, and so much more — Chairman, we’re grateful for your leadership and your legacy,” Bacon said. “You’ve given more than half your life to this community and your whole heart. And we’re all better for it.”
Eilert noted the county’s priorities going forward
- Eilert said he considers navigating the impacts of COVID-19 and its economic fallout, expanding the county’s libraries and the initiation of major capital projects like the Tomahawk Creek and Nelson wastewater facility improvements to be some of the county’s biggest milestones during his time on the commission.
- Going forward, he said Thursday he thinks the county should continue to prioritize libraries, mental health programs and public safety.
- Overall, he said his key takeaways from the last four decades have been that the county can’t operate without on-the-ground services and that leadership is about providing opportunities for others.
- “That’s what I’ve tried to keep as my goal in public service,” he said. “And that’s what I’m going to miss.”
