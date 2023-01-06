JoCo Notes: New year, new school for some SMSD students

🌤️ Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny with some gusty winds at times. High: 47, Low: 33

☁️ Weekend outlook: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and even some snow Saturday. High: 38, Low: 25. Sunny and clear on Sunday. High: 42, Low: 30

🚨 One thing to know

Students at John Diemer Elementary in the Shawnee Mission School District returned to a new school building for the start of a new semester this week.

The rebuilt school at 9600 Lamar Avenue in Overland Park is the latest major project completed from a $264 million bond measure approved by voters in January 2021.

Diemer is one of five elementary schools slated to be completely rebuilt with money from the bond proceeds, including a new Westwood View, which opened in August.

The other schools being rebuilt include Pawnee, Rushton and Tomahawk.

Read the district’s full overview of the projects covered by the 2021 bond measure and their timeline for completion here.

🗓️ Weekend things to do

Kansas City Jewish Film Festival, Fri.-Sun. [More info]

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center 15th anniversary party, Sat. [More info]

Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane ends Sun. [More info]

🚀 Thursday’s top Post top stories

📰 Other local news

A Kansas City man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly injuring three people, including a police officer, on a high-speed chase through Johnson County in November. [Kansas City Star]

after allegedly injuring three people, including a police officer, on a high-speed chase through Johnson County in November. [Kansas City Star] WalletHub says Overland Park is among the 30 best cities in the U.S. in which to find a job. [WalletHub]

is among the 30 best cities in the U.S. in which to find a job. [WalletHub] Curbside glass recycling pickup in Roeland Park officially began this week after the city signed a three-year contract last year with Ripple Glass. [Twitter]

🐦 Notable tweets

Corinth Elementary teacher Jordyn Burke is another local educator named a Kansas Horizon Award winner, recognizing teaching excellence.

We have a Kansas Horizon winner! @missjordynburke is so deserving of this honor! Congrats Jordyn…we are so proud of you! Come on @theSMSD help me shout out this amazing teacher! 💙@SMSD_Corinth @KsCommissioner #OneShawneeMission pic.twitter.com/DB0Gm8ZyOE — Dr. Michelle Hubbard (@DrMJHubb) January 5, 2023

JCCC men’s and women’s basketball teams are both off to strong starts this season.

JCCC Basketball has had a slam dunk season so far as they look to tip off in 2023. 🏀 The Men's team is currently boasting a 9-4 record, while the Women's team has an impressive undefeated 14-0 record. Check out the latest news and catch an upcoming game: https://t.co/EeB1f9niVq pic.twitter.com/C9Qk5HjA9d — Johnson County Community College (@JCCCtweet) January 5, 2023

The sun sets on another week in Johnson County.

As you look onto the horizon for what is to come for the new year, we hope you have a great year ahead! Photo taken at sunset along the Oak Ridge Hills Trail near Shawnee Mission Park. pic.twitter.com/Cf4NUDoXka — JCPRD (@JCPRDparks) January 4, 2023

📸 A thousand words

These wildflowers are still hanging on along the side of the road at West 127th Street and Pflumm Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Have a picture you’d like featured on the Post? Submit images to stories@shawneemissionpost.com.