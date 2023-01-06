We asked Post readers to share their recommendations for their favorite pet groomers and daycares.

To kick off the new year, we kept our furry friends top of mind for our first “5 to Try” of 2023.

Here’s who made the cut.

FurologyKC

Alright, this one technically isn’t in Johnson County — but this mobile pet groomer operates at homes around the metro, including in Johnson County.

FurologyKC boasts no kennels or other barking dogs, and no unnecessary time spent at the groomer.

Services start at a base $90 fee, which can increase based on factors like the breed or size of the dog.

“Jennifer and her team are loving and very patient with pets,” Post reader Sabrina K. said. “I have 2 rescues and they are nothing short of wonderful with them. Attention to detail and a job well done each and every time is provided by her team.”

Inquiries can be sent to jennifer@furologykc.com and more information can be found here.

Grooming by Rebekah (Overland Park)

This south Overland Park groomer comes highly recommended from several Post readers.

Located south of the Costco in Blue Valley, Grooming by Rebekah is run by a wife-husband duo

“We drive all the way from Westwood to get our dogs groomed there because she loves them so much,” Post reader Lisa Hanlon said. “Even the poodle who hates the bath loves Rebekah.”

Find out more information on Facebook here.

Ruff Ranch KC (Shawnee)

Located at 8130 Monticello Terrace, Ruff Ranch KC in Shawnee offers daycare, boarding, grooming and “dog enrichment” services Located at 8130 Monticello Terrace.

“Our dog just loves going to school,” Post reader Brad Nielsen said. “She knows what school is, even though it is simply daycare. Everyone at RR is so nice and accommodating. They know all the dogs by name and go above and beyond in my opinion.”

Ruff Ranch is open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Gardner Pet Supply (Gardner)

Though a bit out of our primary coverage area, Gardner Pet Supply also picked up a few nods from Post readers.

While it may a bit of a drive, Post reader Lee Ann Antes said Taylor and Savannah are two great groomers.

“We have a ‘difficult’ dog who won’t let just anyone touch her,” Antes said. “[Taylor and Savannah] have both created a relationship with our dog and do an excellent job with grooming her.”

Gardner Pet Supply, 1000 E. Santa Fe St., is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Puppy’s Playpen (Overland Park)

Located in Overland Park, Puppy’s Playpen offers boarding, grooming and daycare.

Puppy’s Playpen also specializes in natural pet food and proper socialization, according to its website.

“We love Puppy’s Playpen,” Google reviewer Mark Reiter wrote. “The staff is so warm and friendly and all the dogs just have free roam and aren’t caged. We wouldn’t go anywhere else.”

Let your furry friend visit Puppy’s Playpen 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 5205 W. 95th Street.

