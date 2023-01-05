V. Cathy South

Preceded in death by her parents, her husbands William R. Justice and James M. South; she is survived by her daughter, Susan Justice Pompeo and her husband, Mike and her son, Brad Justice, along with grandchildren, Nick Pompeo (Rachael), Peyton Justice and Cole Justice. Private family services were held. The family would like to offer heartfelt gratitude to Cathy’s caregivers with Good Shepherd Hospice and Anthology of Overland Park.

In memory of Cathy, contributions may be sent for: The Performing Arts Angels in the Wichita State School of Music c/o the WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Wichita, KS 67260-0002 or online at Foundation.wichita.edu/memorials-honor. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ResthavenMortuary-Cemetery.com.

Cathy was born on August 12, 1929 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Hugh and Birdena Williamson. Her childhood was typical of Midwestern children: lots of trips to Gammy’s farm for family celebrations, swimming, sledding, bicycling, church youth camps and a dog named “Taffy.” Cathy was a high spirited, only child who adored her father’s Irish songs, jokes and tricks. From a young age, she loved being in talent shows. Soon, everyone could see that she had been gifted by God with amazing musical talents. Music would be Cathy’s joy, solace and legacy. Never nervous, Cathy played violin and piano and sang like a lark.

Cathy graduated from City High in Iowa City in 1947 and that fall entered the University of Iowa as a music major.

Cathy was the only female band leader at The University of Iowa-and one of the few in the nation at that time. During her senior year, she received an offer that she couldn’t pass up and headed to Kansas City. Cathy performed throughout the Midwest and received rave reviews including one from Down Beat magazine that predicted “Virginia Lee (one of her stage names)-the fresh faced, petite, versatile singer is likely to make Kansas City just a step on her way up.” Finally, she got her big break-an invitation from Bob Hope.

But she never sang with Mr. Hope as she had met Bill Justice, the love of her life, while on tour. She walked away from her career to marry him. Cathy and Bill raised their two children in Wichita, Kansas. Cathy was always proud of her Iowa roots but became a loyal Wichitan. As a young mother, Cathy taught in home piano lessons, knitted and crafted artistic ceramics. One Christmas, she gave everyone short, round gold sparkly Tumbleweed Trees that she made from the outsized tumbleweeds that Bill brought home from the oilfields. She loved cooking big meals for investor groups, friends, family and for the Southeast football team.

After twenty years of marriage, Bill died. Cathy returned to school to finish her degree. She and both of her children attended Wichita State University at the same time-cheering the Shocks on the football field and in Henry Levitt Arena. Cathy joined an all-female singing group that she adored, the “Funtastics.” She was a member of Christian Women’s Club, Hypatia Beta, and worked as a patient representative at St. Francis Hospital. More than a decade after Bill’s death, Cathy was married to Jimmy South until his death in 2019.

She will be remembered for her gift of music, her unconditional love and her fun-loving approach to everyone and everything. Her fits of laughter are legendary. She loved a funny movie, Dairy Queen and the color orange. Cathy enjoyed nothing more than spending time with those she loved. And, those people will miss her deeply.