Timothy Michael Lucito

Timothy (Tim) Michael Lucito of Independence, Mo. passed away at home, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the age of 63.

Tim grew up in Independence with his three other siblings, cousins, and many friends. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1977. He loved to hunt and loved working on his cars. Tim loved to have a good time, hanging out with family and friends and many times was the life of the party with his wit and funny actions. Tim worked for Federal Express for over 25 years.

He is survived by his son, Kyle Lucito (Amanda) of Tarpon Springs, Florida and his stepson Shawn Ostertag of Tarpon Springs, Florida; 2 sisters, Sharon (Randy) Kassen, Linda (Joe) Thompson and 1 brother John (Missy) Lucito, and his mother Patricia Lucito, all of Independence Missouri.

Tim’s wishes will be honored in that he wanted cremation. A celebration of life may be scheduled at a later date.