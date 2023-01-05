  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee

🌮 Taco takeout spot takes over former Sheridan’s in Shawnee

A burrito and sides from Taco Hangover, a new Mexican restaurant in Shawnee.

Taco Hangover, located in the former Sheridan's Frozen Custard spot in Shawnee, is now serving Mexican food. Photo via Taco Hangover Shawnee Facebook.

Taco Hangover, a new Mexican restaurant focused on takeout orders, is now open in Shawnee.

The locally-owned restaurant officially opened on Jan. 2 and hopes to expand their operation to drive-thru orders soon.

