St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park is facing at least four civil lawsuits after a former teacher pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping students undressing in his office. Image via Google Maps.
A new lawsuit claims St. Thomas Aquinas High School failed to protect a former student from the predatory behavior of the school’s ex-choir director.
It’s the fourth such civil suit filed by a former student against the private Catholic school in Overland Park stemming from the actions of Joseph Heidesch, who pleaded guilty last month to secretly videotaping students change in his office.
The plaintiff is a former choir member
The suit says the plaintiff was recorded in “various stages of undress” in Heidesch’s office without her knowledge or consent.
The plaintiff, now an adult, says Heidesch violated her right to privacy and caused her “severe emotional distress and economic loss,” with damages in excess of $75,000.
The suit also says Heidesch may have published videos or images of the plaintiff online.
Lawsuit says secret taping had been happening for years
The suit says it was “known by students, faculty, and supervisors” that Heidesch required female students to use his private office as a changing room.
Some students objected to this, but Heidesch “exercised his stature and authority” to force students to change there on “numerous occasions.”
The suit also alleges Aquinas knew or should have known that Heidesch regularly communicated with students directly on his personal cell phone without their parents’ knowledge, in violation of the school’s information technology policies.
Heidesch should have been fired, lawsuit says
The suit says the school knew or should have known Heidesch was “engaging in grooming behavior.”
It calls his actions “extreme and outrageous” and “utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”
The suit says Aquinas is liable for Heidesch’s actions and subject to punitive damages.
Heidesch pleaded guilty to 24 felony counts
His sentencing is now set for April 17.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors are asking that Heidesch serve more than five-and-a-half years in prison.
Heidesch and Aquinas are named in three other ongoing civil lawsuits.
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1