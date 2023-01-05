  Kyle Palmer  - Courts

Newest lawsuit says Aquinas failed to protect student from ex-choir director

The outside of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park.

St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park is facing at least four civil lawsuits after a former teacher pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping students undressing in his office. Image via Google Maps.

A new lawsuit claims St. Thomas Aquinas High School failed to protect a former student from the predatory behavior of the school’s ex-choir director.

It’s the fourth such civil suit filed by a former student against the private Catholic school in Overland Park stemming from the actions of Joseph Heidesch, who pleaded guilty last month to secretly videotaping students change in his office.

