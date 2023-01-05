Shawnee commission OKs plan for new golf driving range

Plans for a new golf driving range in Shawnee passed the first round of approval Wednesday from the Shawnee Planning Commission.

Driving range would have indoor and outdoor spaces

According to the preliminary site plan summary, the range would have 10 hitting bays equipped with heating elements for inclement weather.

Each of those bays would have cameras and technology designed to improve skills or play virtual rounds.

The area behind the bays is planned for guest viewing but there will also be a climate controlled space with food,TV monitors and lounge seating.

The project will also have an area for private instruction by a golf pro and 72 parking spaces and will accommodate as many as 48 golfers, with a total occupancy of 194.

Flooding from nearby Mill Creek could be an issues

The site does have a drawback in that the majority of it lies within the 100-year floodplain of Mill Creek, so the plan carries extra requirements to ensure the range’s features don’t worsen potential flooding conditions.

Fencing, for example, can dam up water during a flood when tree limbs and other debris get caught. That means something will have to be worked out about the netting, which could act in a similar way, the commission was told. However there are options such as raised or moveable netting.

Commissioners raised some concerns

Flooding and errant golf balls that could hit cars or pollute the stream were top concerns of planning commissioners in their questions to Swing Time CEO Jeff Zimmerman.

He assured commissioners that the netting will be specially designed for driving ranges and that in any case, most balls will fall short and not be a danger to cars and pedestrians.

Commissioners were also assured that the lighting will be pointed down to minimize light pollution, and that the lights don’t necessarily need to be at the top of the netting poles.

But the plan ultimately won unanimous approval

The commissioners generally were positive about the project: “This is an excellent attempt to do something with an interesting sliver of property,” said Commissioner Kathy Peterson, noting she would be interested to know how the netting will be dealt with.

Patrick Regan, who has been marketing the property for 18 months and gave public comment Wednesday, noted that the use fits nicely with the Valley of Champions corridor and that the undeveloped tract has been on the market for a while.

“When Jeff came and showed me what he was thinking about I was almost giddy,” Reagan said.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the preliminary site plan and preliminary plat, and the proposal does not require a zoning change.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.