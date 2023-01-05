  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

Shawnee commission OKs plan for new golf driving range

A preliminary rendering of a new Shawnee golf driving range.

A preliminary rendering of a gold driving range proposed for near Mid-America Sports Complex in Shawnee. Image via Shawnee city documents.

Plans for a new golf driving range in Shawnee passed the first round of approval Wednesday from the Shawnee Planning Commission.

It would be near Mid-America Sports Complex

  • The 300- to 350-yard range would be the flagship facility of Shawnee-based Swing Time Golf and would sit on 17 acres at 19950 Johnson Drive in the city’s “Valley of Champions” area of baseball and softball diamonds.
  • The proposal also includes a 9,200-square-foot building with a lounge and bar on its eastern end and west-facing hitting bays with the range surrounded by 50-foot tall netting on poles to contain the golf balls.