Shawnee commission OKs plan for new golf driving range

Plans for a new golf driving range in Shawnee passed the first round of approval Wednesday from the Shawnee Planning Commission.
It would be near Mid-America Sports Complex
- The 300- to 350-yard range would be the flagship facility of Shawnee-based Swing Time Golf and would sit on 17 acres at 19950 Johnson Drive in the city’s “Valley of Champions” area of baseball and softball diamonds.
- The proposal also includes a 9,200-square-foot building with a lounge and bar on its eastern end and west-facing hitting bays with the range surrounded by 50-foot tall netting on poles to contain the golf balls.
