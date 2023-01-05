In the first week of 2023, the Post is naming some of the major northeast Johnson County developments we’re keeping an eye on.
Here are some northeast Johnson County developments on our radar this year.
Mission Gateway: will work finally start again?
- Work has been on hold at this much-watched site in Mission since the early days of the pandemic, and local officials and residents have grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of movement.
- After the previous development agreement expired, the New York-based developers put forward a new iteration of their plan last year that more than doubles the residential portion of the project and reduces the size of a proposed food hall.
- The city council tabled decisions on a tax increment financing plan and a Community Improvement District in November 2022 and are expected to take it up again this month, which could start the ball rolling again. Maybe …
Meadowbrook Shopping Center: New-look retail site
- Several businesses like The Bar and Arizona-based swim school AquaTots are headed to the revamped shopping center in Prairie Village.
- The redevelopment features a major facelift of the complex at 95th Street and Nall Avenue.
- Eric Gonsher, vice president with The R.H. Johnson Company, said “we’re very excited to be able to transform this property with a mix of uses consistent with market needs and with public gathering areas that will create a sense of place for the community.”
- Also down the road: a $1.8 million expansion and renovation of the KC Ballet’s Prairie Village school at the center.
Merriam Grand Station: Kmart now demolished
- In case you didn’t notice, there is now a very big hole in the ground at the corner of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam where a vacant Kmart had stood for more than a decade.
- In it’s place comes Merriam Grand Station, a $130 million mixed-use project centered around apartments and a public plaza.
- Developers are on track to ensure the commercial and residential portions are ready for vertical construction by the end of 2023.
- The redevelopment of this prominent site includes two apartment buildings, restaurants, retail space and a public gathering space.
Mission Bowl: Now known as Residence at Rock Creek
- The project on the site of the burned-out bowling alley in downtown Mission broke ground in 2022 and construction is well underway.
- The five-story apartment building is saving 20% of units for low-income residents and is adhering to certain sustainability requirements, developers have promised.
- Banks Floodman, with Sunflower Development Group, said “we are currently pouring the podium in the next couple days which will trigger the framing portion of the project.”
Fairway ‘active adult’ apartments: Office torn down
- The city approved plans to redevelop the 45-year-old Fairway Corporate Center office park in 2021 and that decaying building on Shawnee Mission Parkway is not in the process of being torn down.
- A 210-unit residential complex geared towards “active” seniors, with rents ranging from $1,500 to $3,800 a month, is anticipated to be mostly complete by the end of the second quarter of 2025.
Former Prairie Village Macy’s: ‘Full speed ahead’
- Gregg Zike, vice president of First Washington Realty, which owns the Shops of Prairie Village, told the city council on Nov. 7 that “the 7070 Mission project, the Macy’s building, will go full speed ahead” in 2023.
- The Macy’s redevelopment is expected to bring a grocery store, likely a relocated Hen House, office space and a Genesis Health Clubs.
