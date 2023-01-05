  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Marian Dippel

Marian Dippel, 66, of Riverton, IA passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022. An only child, Marian was born on September 27, 1956 in Oakland, IA to Gerald and Jean Frank. The family moved to Shenandoah, IA where she graduated high school and met her husband Michael Dippel.

Mike and Marian were married on July 9, 1978 at the Lake of the Ozarks. They had 2 children, Jason and Dana, and made their home on a farm outside of Riverton, IA. There they raised their children, along with countless animals, including Belgian draft horses.