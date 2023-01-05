Mike and Marian were married on July 9, 1978 at the Lake of the Ozarks. They had 2 children, Jason and Dana, and made their home on a farm outside of Riverton, IA. There they raised their children, along with countless animals, including Belgian draft horses.

Marian Dippel, 66, of Riverton, IA passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022. An only child, Marian was born on September 27, 1956 in Oakland, IA to Gerald and Jean Frank. The family moved to Shenandoah, IA where she graduated high school and met her husband Michael Dippel.

Marian worked as an administrative assistant for the Iowa Area Education Agency for more than 20 years. She loved to read, travel, and spend time with family and friends at the Lake. After retirement, she and Mike moved to the Lake of the Ozarks. There they enjoyed boat rides, sunsets, and weekend visits from family. They also enjoyed spending the winters in Baja, Mexico.

Marian is survived by her husband, Mike; children and spouses, Jason & Sara Dippel and Dana & Brandon Pabolo; grandchildren, Logan and Finley Dippel.

She also leaves father-in-law, Ernest Dippel (Violette); sister-in-law, Carla Martens; niece, Nicole Martens; brothers-in-law, James Dippel and Ed Dippel (Syd).

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Jean Frank; father/mother-in-law, George and Carolyn Olson; brothers-in-law, Dennis Martens and Ted Dippel (Rose).

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org).