LaVern V. Wroblewski

LaVern V. Wroblewski, 95, of Olathe, KS, died January 2, 2023 at the Olathe Medical Center. Private burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.

LaVern was born March 24, 1927 in Jones County, Iowa to John and Tena (Hults) Wroblewski. He attended public country school through eight grades, and Lisbon and Central City High Schools. He also pursued post-secondary education at the University of New Mexico and the University of Iowa and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.