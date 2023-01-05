LaVern was born March 24, 1927 in Jones County, Iowa to John and Tena (Hults) Wroblewski. He attended public country school through eight grades, and Lisbon and Central City High Schools. He also pursued post-secondary education at the University of New Mexico and the University of Iowa and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

LaVern V. Wroblewski, 95, of Olathe, KS, died January 2, 2023 at the Olathe Medical Center. Private burial will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS.

He was employed by Allis Chalmers, Highway Equipment Company, Gaddis Manufacturing, Wendler-Kraus Manufacturing, Wendler Equipment Co., J.I. Case Industrial Division, and Krause Manufacturing. In 1964, he started Sher-Lynn Equipment, Inc and Sher-Lynn Construction, Inc. He headed those companies until his retirement in 1983.

LaVern was a lifetime member of the Masons, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Elks.

During his retirement, he moved to Florida where he lived for over 30 years. He eventually moved to Kansas to be closer to his family.

LaVern is survived by his two daughters, Vickie Sherryl Scott of Marion, IA, and Valerie Vaughn of Olathe, KS, 8 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Virginia Rowell, and a brother John Wroblewski.