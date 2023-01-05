John “Jack” Dempsey

He was born April 12, 1940 in Charleston, Illinois and grew up in Villa Grove, Illinois. He was the high school football captain playing linebacker and achieved Okaw Valley all conference awards at his position. His senior year he was voted to be the Homecoming King. He was very well liked in the community and surrounding area in central Illinois. He was also an Eagle scout and member of Rotary Club.

During high school he worked at the family bakery “Dempsey’s” in Villa Grove. This would later inspire him to pursue a career in commercial baking sales. He attended the University of Illinois and graduated from the American Baking Institute in Chicago, Illinois. In 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ware, from Pesotum, Illinois and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. John and his family moved to Kansas City in 1969 upon him joining the A.E. Staley company. Kansas City became home and a great place to live for he and his family enjoying the Royals, Chiefs, BBQ, and many other things that make the area great. In 1984 he and Mary built their home in Overland Park.

In 1998, he retired from a successful career in Commercial Baking Ingredient sales having worked for A.E Staley and later Bunge Foods. While traveling the Midwest region, he called on beverage bottlers, institutional bakers and food manufacturers. If you’ve ever had a Coke, Twinkie, or Dorothy Lynch salad dressing, these are a few of the products created with the ingredients he sold.

During retirement he enjoyed traveling with Mary to Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Canada. His favorite place to vacation was Anna Maria Island, Florida. He and Mary traveled to Anna Maria several times and it has become a favorite vacation spot for the entire family. He also enjoyed spending time with his immediate family, baking sweets, and grilling BBQ. His pride and joy were his grandchildren. They loved their Pop Pop!

He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, father Parker Dempsey, and beloved dog Coco.

He is survived by his wife Mary of the home, son Bryan (Amarilis) Overland Park, daughter Lynne Jamison (John) Overland Park, grandchildren Lauren Bridges (Blain), Mathew Dempsey, Hannah Jamison, Abby Jamison, and great granddaughter Vivienne Bridges. His sister Doris Redfairn of Bethany, Illinois, sister in law Rose Hatchel of Pesotum, Illinois and many extended family.

The family would like to thank The Heritage of Overland Park and Monarch Hospice for the wonderful care and support they gave to John and his family.

A private ceremony will be held for the immediate family.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.