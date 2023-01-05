JoCo Notes: Sharice Davids frustrated at Congress standstill

🚨 Happening today

The U.S. House is set to convene at noon today for a third day of voting to try and select a Speaker for the 118th Congress.

Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents Johnson County, voiced frustration Wednesday with the stalled start.

“I am in Congress to get things done for the people of Kansas, but unfortunately that work has been delayed by the new Republican majority’s failure to choose a leader,” Davids said in a statement Wednesday.

Driven by a small faction of dissenters, Republicans have so far been unable to coalesce behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy in order to give him the 218 votes needed to secure the spot as Speaker.

As McCarthy has fallen short on six different ballots, all 212 Democrats — including Davids — have voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries each time.

“I am not in the business of telling my colleagues how to do their jobs, but when it impacts my ability to deliver on the pressing needs of our community — like continuing our progress on lowering costs and tackling inflation, or starting to hammer out a bipartisan Farm Bill that benefits Kansas producers — I will speak up. It’s time to stop the infighting and get to work,” Davids said.

Davids is the lone Democrat in Kansas’ Congressional delegation.

The state’s other three Congressional representatives — Republicans Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes and Tracey Mann — have all voted for McCarthy all six times this week.

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

Overland Park City Councilmember Paul Lyons announced he will not seek reelection later this year and endorsed his preferred successor. [Fox 4]

announced he will not seek reelection later this year and endorsed his preferred successor. [Fox 4] EXHIBITOR Magazine named the Overland Park Convention Center the “Best Small Convention Center in North America” for 2023. [ OP Convention Center ]

The SERV entertainment complex on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, featuring pickleball courts and outdoor food kiosks, is getting closer to an official grand opening. [KMBC]

entertainment complex on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, featuring pickleball courts and outdoor food kiosks, is getting closer to an official grand opening. [KMBC] Seven Stories bookshop in Shawnee has started the Monthly Book Clubs for Brilliantly Bookish People. [KC Pitch]

A USD 232 elementary teacher was one of 32 in the state to win the Kansas Horizon Award recognizing teaching excellence.

Congratulations to 4th grade Teacher Sydney Sieben @RiverviewFalcon for being named a 2022 Kansas Horizon Award Winner, recognized by Kansas State Department of Education as an exemplary teacher. Read more > https://t.co/pxcF3TCG51 pic.twitter.com/MKhSGYMSWp — Unified School District No. 232 (@USD_232) January 3, 2023

Olathe and Lenexa fire crews put out a literal dumpster fire Wednesday.

Fire crews from @OlatheFire made quick work of a dumpster fire 🔥 this morning. Thanks to @LenexaFire for assisting with smoke removal from the warehouse. pic.twitter.com/oRbT32srss — Jeff DeGraffenreid (@jgdegraffenreid) January 4, 2023

A painted rock lends a brighter note to a trail at Shawnee Mission Park on a not-too-chilly January walk through the woods. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

