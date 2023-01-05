Glenn R. Briggs, 78, of Lenexa, KS passed away peacefully at his home on January 3, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa.

Services will be held January 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Hope Lutheran Church, 6308 Quivira Rd., Shawnee, KS with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church.

Glenn was born April 19, 1944 in Junction City, KS to Leland and Dorothea Briggs. He is preceded in death by: his parents, brothers John Briggs of Granite, OK and William Briggs and sister Dolores Bremer both of Junction City, KS

He graduated in 1962 from Junction City High School. After graduation he went to work for J.C. Penney Co., where he met his future wife Barbara A. Romero. They were married on May 7, 1967 in Junction City. He retired in 2000 from J.C. Penney Co., which allowed him to indulge in his love for vegetable gardening, cooking, bird watching, woodworking and furniture refinishing. He also had a wonderful voice and enjoyed singing in the church choir.

Survivors: wife Barbara of the home; son Jimmy (Lori) Briggs of Tonganoxie, KS; grandsons William Briggs, Kolton McCrary and Tristen Walker; granddaughter Kayden McCrary; 3 great grandchildren Raegan, Emmett and Maverick.

He had a full and well lived life. Full of love. He will be missed.